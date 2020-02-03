Unique Venues of London partners with Event Marketing Association to enhance offering

Unique Venues of London, a professional body representing more than 80 of the capital’s heritage and culturally significant event spaces, is entering a partnership with the Event Marketing Association (EMA), the only UK association that exists exclusively for corporate in-house event professionals.

The partnership will see the two organisations working to bring their respective memberships closer together, exploring ways in which to directly and mutually engage with target audiences.

As part of the agreement, Unique Venues of London will support the EMA by helping to source venues for their popular monthly and seasonal events. This will offer the added benefit of showcasing the broad range of prestigious venues to EMA event attendees, fostering the potential for future business between the memberships.

Both associations will further support each other by exploring joint marketing opportunities, harnessing each other’s promotional channels in order to maximise commercial benefit. This will contribute to the ongoing work of each organisation.

Commenting on the partnership, Lisa Hatswell, MD of Unique Venues of London, said: “The Event Marketing Association provides valuable representation to in-house event organisers, a hugely important and commercially valuable audience for our membership.

“When we were approached to explore a partnership, we greeted the request with enthusiasm, feeling it the perfect opportunity for our venues to directly engage and interact with potential bookers. We look forward to working with Richard and the team to help grow and strengthen our organisations together.”

Richard Waddington, EMA chair, added: “Having been involved with Unique Venues of London many years ago when I was at Spencer House, I hold the association in the highest regard.

“London is opening the doors of commercial buildings such as museums and galleries for events, and Unique Venues of London helps to market these venues and give them the opportunity to share knowledge and insight to drive best practice. This is also one of the core elements of EMA, and we look forward to working with Unique Venues of London members to showcase their venues directly to corporate event professionals.”