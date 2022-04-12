Unique events space in London under new ownership as 26 Leake Street focuses on major brand & music events

26 Leake Street is fast becoming home to major brand & music events due to new ownership. Roger Payne, CEO of Enhanced Hospitality, has instilled his 35 years’ experience within the hospitality and events sector to ensure 26 Leake Street continues its recent success with major brands.

From product launches with Pandora, Super Dry, Southern Comfort and Nike to playing host to large awards ceremonies including the Women in Gaming Awards.

Major broadcasters have also endorsed the venue as a regular choice for serious events including Channel 4 and most recently with an Apprentice style event – The Career Games for the BBC.

Whilst the venue plays host to major events by day, it is also looking to expand its remit to live music events by night making it a unique multi-purpose events and entertainment destination in the area.

Mac , Events Manger says:

“26 Leake Street truly is one of a kind. In a time when brands have been separated from their clients due to the pandemic, we’re now uniquely positioned to reignite flair and creativity in a large space offering a wealth of possibilities to all of our clients. As well as working with well-known brands and corporate clients, we are also proud to have hosted several community inspired projects which have contributed to the local artistic endeavours of the area making 26 Leake Street a highly sought after choice for events”