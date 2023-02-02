Unique Conference Venues – Imperial College London

Flexible venue hire at one of London’s premier academic venues

Consistently ranked among the world’s best universities, Imperial College London is internationally renowned for excellence in teaching and research, making it an ideal choice for educational groups and academic organisations.

With experience hosting a range of events including, academic conferences, annual symposiums, summer schools, training sessions and seminars, Imperial Venues holds the expertise to support your next event.

Unique spaces:

With over 100 unique, flexible spaces, Imperial Venues can accommodate up to 758 guests. A selection of the most popular venues include:

The Great Hall : A multi-purpose space for up to 758 delegates. Equipped with retractable seating and state-of-the-art AV equipment, it is one of the most coveted venues on campus. The hall is connected to the Queen’s Tower Rooms, Seminar and Learning Centre, and H-Bar meeting rooms which can be used together or individually, providing flexibility for catering, breakout spaces and registration areas all under one roof.



Sir Alexander Fleming Building : Offering large lecture theatres, flexible seminar rooms and two foyer areas for up to 320 guests. This space can be used flexibly for conferences requiring catering areas, exhibition space and breakout rooms.



170 Queen's Gate : A grade II listed Victorian townhouse that is the perfect setting for conferences, meetings and training events. 170 Queen's Gate is available for exclusive hire and benefits from an on-site venue manager and chef, offering excellent catering and a bespoke service.



The City and Guilds Building : A modern suite of ten meeting rooms for up to 65 delegates and lecture theatres. It also benefits from a dedicated mezzanine.



A modern suite of ten meeting rooms for up to 65 delegates and lecture theatres. It also benefits from a dedicated mezzanine. Royal School of Mines: The third floor can be hired exclusively if required. The ground floor also boasts an impressive reception area with original staircase and period features; its entrance is conveniently accessible from Prince Consort Road.

Great Hall

Speciality services:

Imperial Venues offer a variety of unique in-house services to enhance your event.

Accommodation: Over 2,000 single, twin and double bedrooms with either en-suite or shared bathroom facilities available in Central London or West London. Rooms can be offered on a room only or bed and breakfast basis.



Catering: Menus have been carefully crafted to suit a range of tastes and budgets, but if you’re looking for something with a difference, the talented team of chefs can design a bespoke and memorable menu for you.



Menus have been carefully crafted to suit a range of tastes and budgets, but if you’re looking for something with a difference, the talented team of chefs can design a bespoke and memorable menu for you. Audio-visual: Leading AV technology and a dedicated support team is available to support your event. Complimentary Wi-Fi is available across all venues.



Event planning and management: The professional and friendly support team can help you organise and deliver your event.

Prime location

Located in South Kensington, Imperial Venues benefits from a central location close to excellent transport links. Host your event within a short distance of London’s most celebrated attractions including the Royal Albert Hall, Hyde Park and the Natural History, Science and Victoria & Albert Museums.

If you are looking for a unique venue that boasts state-of-the-art facilities, excellent event management and a Central London location, Imperial Venues is the perfect choice for you. Visit the Imperial Venues website to find out more.

Contact details:

Level 3 Sherfield Building, Imperial College London, South Kensington Campus, SW7 2AZ

(+44) 020 7594 9494 | venues@imperial.ac.uk | imperialvenues.co.uk

