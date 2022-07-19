Union of International Associations releases 63rd International Meetings Statistics Report

The Report provides two views of a sector continuing to face multiple challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic:

data for meetings in the year 2019 are presented in-full, the “last good year” before the crisis, in addition to an analysis of what took place in 2021.

The data in this report are drawn from the UIA database, the source of the International Congress Calendar and the Yearbook of International Organizations. Covering international association meetings held around the world in 2019 and 2021, the Report provides comprehensive data for the-year-that-was and also a twenty year perspective on trends from 2001 through 2021.

Number of international association meetings

Hundreds more meetings have been added to the data for 2019 since the last report was published, while the number of meetings currently profiled for 2021 is drastically reduced from the trend of 12,000 and higher per year due to the impact of the pandemic on association life, travel, and public gatherings. The Report is embargoed for the exclusive use of UIA Associate Members until it becomes available to the public in September 2022.

The UIA, founded in 1907 in Brussels, is the world’s oldest, largest, and most comprehensive source of information on global civil society. UIA collects, hosts and provides up-to-date, reliable information on global civil society and

maintains the most comprehensive source of information on international associations, their activities and concerns , and their meetings activities.