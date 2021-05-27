Ungerboeck and EventBooking merge to better serve the event industry

Ungerboeck and EventBooking, two leading software providers of event and venue management tools, today announced a merger that will enable the unified company to offer customers an integrated set of capabilities that further enhance the world-class solutions they provide today. The consolidation will provide customers with expedited technology enhancements and accelerated innovation, while continuing the focus on customer success.

With the backing of Cove Hill Partners, these two leaders bring their combination of over 50 years of experience together to power the events world in ways never before possible. Manish Chandak of Ungerboeck will serve as President and CEO, and Steve Mackenzie of EventBooking will serve as Executive Vice President.

“Together, we unify our efforts to provide easy-to-learn and powerful products to drive the industry forward, all while we marry the aspects that clients love about each,” Mackenzie said. “And, of course, the biggest focus will always be on service and ensuring we continue to set the standard in this area.”

While Ungerboeck and EventBooking have developed similar offerings in the past, they’ve always shared the same mission: driving innovation for the success of their customers. Now, under one company with one set of values and a shared roadmap, the unified team can focus on propelling their clients’ business to new levels and help the entire events world achieve new heights.

Brad Mayne, CEO of International Association of Venue Managers (IAVM), said: “IAVM is delighted with the news of this merger. Not only have Ungerboeck and EventBooking been long-standing IAVM members, but they have also contributed immensely to areas such as our education and diversity initiatives that make the lives of industry professionals better. I’m looking forward to the innovation and service levels that this merge will bring to our members.”

“This is the best way to come out the pandemic as the industry expects technology-driven efficiencies and new attendee experiences,” Chandak said. “We could not have found a better growth equity firm than Cove Hill Partners as they share our values and mission. Adding EventBooking to this group is the perfect trifecta to accelerate us into the future as the world’s event software.”

William Blair advised Ungerboeck, and Raymond James advised Cove Hill Partners on the transaction.