Ungerboeck acquires Priava, accelerating the pace of innovation for the event industry

Ungerboeck, the world’s leading event management software provider, announced today that it has acquired Priava, a cloud-based venue and event management system with a wide portfolio of global customers.

This acquisition provides a platform to accelerate industry innovation and add more value for customers all over the world. Ungerboeck has seen rapid international growth in a short period of time. Acquiring Priava with its strong representation in Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom gives Ungerboeck an even greater international presence.

“This acquisition accelerates our objective to grow internationally,” said Fred Lazzerini, Ungerboeck Senior Vice President, International. “We’re bringing in more venues in the Ungerboeck community, and adding staff in Australia, India, and the UK which gives us growth capacity.”

By combining resources, the companies can support event professionals with a higher level of efficiency and expertise. Current and future customers can expect faster industry growth, rapid innovation, more product offerings, and additional resources designed to better serve the event business.

“This is an extremely exciting moment in Priava’s history,” said Tom Gleeson, Group CEO of Priava. “In joining forces with Ungerboeck, we will build on the momentum we have created and work together to deliver state-of-the-art venue and event management solutions to drive the industry forward.” Customers can keep using the products and services they currently use without interruption. Both Ungerboeck and Priava will continue to support all existing customers with the same focus on success. As the product teams come together, customers can look for exciting new offerings that add value to their event business.

“Our goal is to have the breadth and scale to serve the industry better,” said Manish Chandak, President and CEO of Ungerboeck. “We welcome the Priava team to the Ungerboeck family. Together, we can rapidly develop the kinds of innovative solutions needed to succeed in the post-pandemic world.”