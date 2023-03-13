Uncovering the impact of rising inflation on football clubs and fans

The cost of living crisis and rising inflation has dominated headlines in the UK but how is it affecting football clubs and fans?

In this webinar, The Athletic journalist Nancy Frostick explores how rising energy bills have affected football clubs in the EFL and whether fan habits have changed in the 2022-23 season.

You will learn about:

  • The cost of living crisis and inflation in the UK and how it is affecting football – specifically outside the Premier League.
  • The increase in clubs looking to increase their offering to fans (better food, drink, family zones) influenced by American sports so fans feel they are getting a full day out and value for money when they buy a match ticket
  • How recent matches in the third tier getting over 30,000 fans shows the appetite for football outside the Premier League.

