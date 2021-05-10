UK’s first live meditech event of 2021 opens in Liverpool on May 17

European Health-Tech Innovation Week, 17-21 May 2021, kicks off next week with a big live event in Liverpool, at the ACC Liverpool venue, and then continues with a series of live and virtual events in Berlin, Paris, Barcelona and Stockholm. European Health-Tech Innovation Week is building what it hopes will be the largest community in the meditech sector, with a mission to unite everyone creating the future of healthcare, and accelerate the journey from invention to implementation.

GIANT Health, organiser of the event, chose Liverpool to launch this landmark event because of the thriving regional medical technology industry in the North West, as Barry Shrier, GIANT Health founder, said, “ACC Liverpool is the ideal place for European Health-Tech Innovation Week. The city and the whole region is home to leading academic and medical institutions and a strong medical technology industry, as well as having a global reputation for innovation, manufacturing and outstanding hospitality.”

The event is attracting some extraordinary speakers and supporters including Professor Shafi Ahmed, the noted futurist and multi-award-winning cancer surgeon working at The Royal London Hospital. Professor Ahmed, who chairs GIANT and will give the welcoming address at the Liverpool event, said, “After a year of lockdowns the British government is permitting the resumption of proper business face-to-face gatherings, conferences and exhibitions. On the very first day that this is permitted, Giant Health is aiming to lead the way to help reopen society. We aim to celebrate the incredible work carried out by healthcare workers and businesses across Europe and beyond.”

Registered healthcare professionals are entitled to free entry to the live event in Liverpool and all the virtual content for the whole week. For more information, visit the European Health-Tech Innovation website at https://www.giant.health/european-health-tech-innovation-week-2021-liverpool

Advertisement

Jen Estherby, HealthTech Lead at Barclays Eagle Labs, co-sponsor of the event, said. ‘It’s great to see that GIANT Health is one of the first to hold a hybrid event allowing people to join them at their European HealthTech Innovation Week in Liverpool. Barclays Eagle Labs is proud to be a partner of GIANT and looking forward to connecting with some of the great HealthTech businesses attending.”

Hannah Randles, Health and Life Sciences Champion at Growth Platform – the Liverpool City Region Growth Company and co-sponsor of the event, said: “Our City Region is a global leader in health & life sciences and this is a fantastic opportunity to showcase all our health-tech assets, skills, expertise and innovations.”