UK’s first diversity-focused speaker bureau launches, led by industry expert

The first UK Speaker and Entertainment Agency dedicated to booking and developing diverse speakers, who don’t just speak about diversity launches this month.

Speaker Agencies are an established source of knowledge and a great time-saver for Event Managers but the question of inclusion hasn’t traditionally been front and centre for many such Agencies, unless the speaker is being brought in specifically to discuss Diversity and Inclusion.

Lauralee Whyte

Events & Talent Management professional of 15 years Lauralee Whyte founded SPECTRUM with a vision to make the talent sourcing process inclusive from the word go: acknowledging and celebrating people of all genders, ethnicities and background for the experts that they are, be they business leaders, motivational story-tellers, academic experts or dazzling entertainers.

Renee Reid; Corporate Event Speaker, LinkedIn UX Research Expert and host of Tech Wrap Queen podcast said, “Lauralee is a force for good in the industry; she’s extremely knowledgeable and great to work with from a speaker’s perspective. I’m delighted she’s shaking up an industry that can do more to recognise that expert and pioneering voices come from all different places.”

Advertisement

SPECTRUM is also committed to developing new speaking talent, and has formed a skills partnership with Brixton Finishing School, offering Speaking and Event Management training courses to 18-25 year olds from diverse cultures.

Ally Owen, Founder of Brixton Finishing School and one of SPECTRUM’s Exclusive Speakers said, “We are collaborating with SPECTRUM on a number of exciting projects – watch this space!”