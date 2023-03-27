UKEVENTS confirms changes to Executive Committee

Top of Article

UKEVENTS has confirmed members of its newly elected Executive Committee.

Nick Morgan, Commercial Opportunities lead and Chair of the Outdoor Events Working Group, has been re-elected, while Glenn Bowdin has been elected as Vice Chair and Treasurer.

Meanwhile, Priya Narain, Vice Chair, takes over as Chair of the Diversity, Skills and Talent Working Group from Caroline Jackson, who has stepped down from her role after serving a multi-year term on the UKEVENTS Executive Committee. Jackson has been a pivotal member of the umbrella association, leading on the work to update SIC and SOC codes and well as developing policies towards skills, diversity and inclusivity.

As a newly elected member, Bowdin is Principal Lecturer in Events Management at the UK Centre for Events Management (School of Events, Tourism and Hospitality Management, Leeds Beckett University), where he has established events management degrees and masters courses since 1996. He is co-author of the Event Management textbook, the fourth edition of which is to be published in 2023 and is currently pursuing a PhD to explore the potential use of quality costing as a management tool for the events industry.

He was Founding Chair of the Association for Events Management Education (AEME) where he continues to serve on the Executive Committee as Treasurer, and has represented AEME at UKEVENTS (formerly BVEP) since 2006.

On his appointment, Bowdin said: “I am very pleased to be appointed to UKEVENTS as one of the Vice Chairs and Treasurer. UKEVENTS is an organisation that has been increasingly active in supporting all sectors of the events industry over recent years. I will be championing events education and research and supporting the Executive Committee and partners in taking the industry forward.

“Education plays a major role in supporting the sustainable growth of the events industry, with further and higher education providing some of the talent required to address immediate and future workforce needs and research.”

Priya Narain is currently Purpose and Impact Manager at KERB, as well as Co-Founder of Event First Steps and Diverse Speaker Bureau, and has been part of the Diversity, Skills and Talent Working Group for two years.

Prior to her time at KERB, Narain was General Manager at the Event Marketing Association (EMA), where she spent most of her time engaging with corporate event managers.

On her new position, Narain said: “I am delighted to take on the role of Chair of the Diversity, Skills and Talent Working Group as it allows me to contribute to the important work that the associations are doing to support the industry.

“The industry is nothing without its people, and it is important we set the right path for talent from all corners of society to flourish.”

On Jackson’s tenure, UKEVENTS Chair, Chris Skeith said: “Caroline has been a key member of the executive committee and has selflessly given up much of her time to pursue a fairer, better represented events industry.

“Caroline lives and breathes the events industry, and I speak on behalf of all partners when I thank her for all that she has done.”

On the election of Bowdin and Narain, Skeith added: “Glenn is no stranger to the UKEVENTS team, and his experience will be vital in the months ahead. His knowledge in the field is a result of tireless research and this makes him a strong addition to the Executive Committee.

“Priya has been a central figure working on the Diversity, Skills and Talent Working Group and her support for the work of UKEVENTS has been invaluable. The events industry must recognise the role diversity plays in success, and I have no doubt Priya will continue to highlight the best practice.”

The new UKEVENTS Executive Committee is as follows:

Chair – Chris Skeith, OBE

Vice Chair – Glenn Bowdin, Treasurer

Vice Chair – Nick Morgan, Commercial Opportunities lead (Chair of the Outdoor Events Working Group)

Vice Chair – Priya Narain, Chair of the Diversity, Skills and Talent Working Group

Vice Chair – Susan Tanner, Membership lead

Advocacy & Government Relations Lead – Michael Hirst OBE (Chair of the Advocacy & Government Relations Working Group)

Special Advisor Communication/PR – Robert Wright

Immediate Past Chair – Simon Hughes