UKEVENTS is pleased to announce the appointment of Tom Clements to its Executive Committee as Vice Chair and as Chair of the Outdoor Events Working Group, a role in which he will spearhead discussions on the unique challenges facing the outdoor events sector.

Tom brings a wealth of experience to the role, as President of the National Outdoor Event Association and member of the Event Industry Advisory Group, which he joined during its formation at the beginning of the pandemic in 2021. Within both roles, Clements is a key voice behind the importance of retaining and growing talent and skills within the industry, and area that continues to be a focus of his.

As Chair of the Outdoor Events Working Group, Clements will lead strategic discussions and initiatives aimed at addressing the evolving landscape of outdoor events.

In his role on the Executive Committee, Clements will work alongside industry leaders to shape the future of the events industry in the UK. His dual responsibilities highlight UKEVENTS’ commitment to ensuring that the outdoor events sector receives focused attention and dedicated leadership.

“We are delighted to welcome Tom Clements to the Executive Committee and as Chair of the Outdoor Events Group,” said Chris Skeith OBE, Chair, UKEVENTS. “Tom’s extensive experience and passion for the events industry will be invaluable as we tackle the challenges and opportunities ahead. His leadership will play a crucial role in driving forward our mission to support and grow the outdoor events sector.”

Clements expressed his enthusiasm for the new roles, stating: “This is critical time for the outdoor event sector and the stakes could not be higher. We face not only the biggest opportunities we have had for over a generation, but we are also losing independent festivals, event suppliers and exceptional talent on a monthly basis.

“We need to work to find solutions to share with Government that will create more stable trading conditions, to attract new talent, and reshape this brilliant industry. I’m genuinely honoured to be given these responsibilities, on behalf of our industry, and look forward to working with my colleagues to drive positive change that will benefit everyone.”

Executive Committee 2024:

Chris Skeith OBE – Chair

Glenn Bowdin – Vice Chair, Treasurer

Susan Tanner – Vice Chair, Membership

Michael Hirst OBE – Advocacy & Government Relations

Simon Hughes – Immediate Past Chair

Tom Clements – Vice Chair

David Tremmil – Vice Chair

Martin Fullard – Communications