UK Festival Awards 17th Edition announces brand new location at Manchester Freight Island

UK Festival Awards 2022 announces new venue and Ticketmaster as Official Ticketing Partner for its 17th Edition

Festival Insights is proud and more than a little excited to announce the date and venue for the presentation of the 2022 UK Festival Awards, the only fully festival focussed awards that give fans the opportunity to vote for their favourite events.

To be held on 6th December at Manchester’s Freight Island, the event presents the ideal opportunity for festival organisers and suppliers to get together and reflect of the past season whilst looking forward to the next; the awards themselves will be decided by either fan votes, expert panel, or a combination of both in categories including Best Major Festival, Outstanding Contribution and, for one year only, the Perfect Pivot Award for the festival business that applied its skills to alternative activity during the Covid closure.

With awards ranging from grassroots to large and categories for family and non-music festivals, organisers Festival Insights are expecting record numbers of votes, with the public having the say in more awards categories than ever. Festivals can browse categories and enter at www.festivalawards.com

Andrew Parsons, Managing Director, Ticketmaster UK said: “We’re proud to partner with the UK Festival Awards for the fifth year running. Festivals are a cornerstone of UK culture and it’s so important we recognise the hardworking people behind the scenes who make them happen. Manchester is the perfect host city – home to so many artists, venues and teams central to the festival ecosystem.”

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham said: “Everyone in Greater Manchester knows the massive global impact this place has had on music and culture, so it’s fitting to see the UK Festival Awards coming to the true home of 24-hour party people.

“After what’s been an exceptionally tough time for festivals and the hospitality industry, it’s really important that we get behind the sector and recognise the many people – from organisers, to caterers, to volunteers – who deliver everything from boutique independent events to some of the biggest shows on earth. We can’t wait to welcome all of this year’s nominees to Manchester and celebrate their achievements with them.”

Sacha Lord, Night Time Economy Adviser for Greater Manchester said: “The UK Festival Awards is an annual highlight for the industry. Now in its 19th year, I’m absolutely delighted that they have chosen Manchester as this year’s host. A city that’s known for its rich tapestry of festivals, the acknowledgement is testament to everyone behind the scenes that make them happen. I look forward to attending, celebrating and throwing my full support behind it. Manchester is truly open”

Commenting on the move to Manchester, Festival Insight CEO, Andy Lenthall said: “Manchester’s rich cultural heritage, its vibrant festival scene and great selection of cool venues make it an ideal choice for our first move out of the capital.”