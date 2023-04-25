Win a place on Ops Foundation at the NEC Birmingham July

Top of Article

The unique ops training programme from The Ops Nest partnered by NEC Birmingham and beMatrix is once again gifting one place to boost the career of a deserving ops exec.

An opportunity to secure expert-led training and teaching the high-octane ops training course will see ops execs, administrators and those new to the industry spend four condensed days with their peers in hands-on practical training alongside classroom-style learning.

Expert partners running masterclasses include DSV Logistics, Bang On Graphics, Hughes Bespoke Events and PSP AV alongside headline partners beMatrix and NEC Birmingham. Fireside-style chats, demonstrations and tasks will be hosted by industry guests such as Adam Parry of Event Industry News, Michelle Baldwin of NEC Birmingham and Marisa Beckman, Inovent.

“The reason Ops Foundation exists is to bridge the gaps in learning that simply cannot be taught away from the show floor”, said Lou Kiwanuka, founder of Ops Foundation and The Ops Nest. “The course is a practical learning experience and opportunity to widen the ops network that would usually take years to achieve. Across four high-octane days, we explore a world-class venue, learn from experts in their field in a practical environment and focus on the place of ops in the wider industry.

Ideal as a key step on a progression plan towards ops management and open to organisers, freelancers, venues and suppliers, Ops Foundation at NEC Birmingham is now booking for 10-13th July 2023 and invites managers to nominate their execs.

“I put my senior ops exec forward for the course as part of her progression plan to become an ops manager,” comments Catherine Beck, senior operations manager, CloserStill Media. “As much as I’d like to think I can teach her everything she needs to know, you can’t deny the value of being taught by the best in the industry!”

Caroline Reeves, operations director, Rocket Global Ventures adds “Rachael had been part of the team for just shy of 3 months before attending the Ops Foundation and completely new to Events and Exhibitions. Her confidence and knowledge since completing the course has increased 10-fold and I would encourage all of you to get on board and invest in your teams.”

As one candidate from the January edition said “The Ops Foundation course has lit a little spark in me again and I am excited for what is to come.”

Kiwanuka continues, “The programme enables execs to work with their peers from across the industry, expand their network and learn in an environment geared towards success. We are proud to offer one free spot on each course to a deserving ops exec as we feel strongly that the opportunity is made available to all.”

Nominations to win a spot are open until 18th May 2023 Candidates and companies interested in taking part can find out more and secure their spot by visiting The Ops Nest website.

Organisations wishing to secure a spot on this last course of 2023 should head directly to the Ops Foundation booking page.