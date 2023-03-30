Top of Article

The UK’s leading sales and marketing consortium, Venues of Excellence (VOE) is expanding its Advisory Group of member venues, welcoming Mark Field FIH, Operations Director, Victory Services Club.

The Advisory Group comprises of senior leaders from a selection of member venues throughout the UK. They bring vast industry expertise across a range of disciplines and experience to lead and guide the organisation.

Victory Services Club, a private military members club in Marble Arch, London with seven event spaces catering for 10-300 delegates, joined VOE in January 2017 and have enjoyed a proactive membership throughout the past 6 years.

Mark Field has over 20 years of hospitality and events experience and will be bringing his strategic and pragmatic business acumen to the Venues of Excellence advisory group. Mark comments: “Venues of Excellence play an important role in representing and bringing together independent event venues and I’m proud to have been asked to join their advisory group. London venues have their own unique set of challenges, so I’ll be bringing my experience and insight to the advisory group in order to help all venues share best practice and flourish.”

Inviting Mark to become an Advisory Group Member, Mandy Jennings, CEO said: “I am delighted that Mark has agreed to join our advisory group, as he will be integral in representing our London venues. With his knowledge and business network, along with his culinary experience and business acumen he will undoubtably be a great asset to VOE as we continue to expand as a consortium. Victory Services Club is truly a unique venue within our portfolio and we are very honoured to have their venue and their team as members. We look forward to working with Mark and to continuing our mission to support independent venues in their quest for excellence in their conference and events sales and marketing.”

Venues of Excellence has gone from strength to strength in the last 12 months and has seen the best sales result in its 30-year history as a consortium. Member Retention has been extremely strong and 10 new venues have joined the consortium in the membership year. The VOE referral scheme helps venues keep business in the family of member venues and ensures our customers can rely on an excellent range of quality venues. Mark will join an advisory board who are instrumental in supporting Mandy Jennings and the team at VOE to ensure they are on point with the latest trends, always maximising opportunities including the new initiative for 2023 which is to ensure all our venues are being reviewed for excellence with a rigorous quality assessment and feedback report as part of the membership benefits. This will allow our customers to see first-hand the drive and passion of our members to be the very best in class at conference and events in the UK.