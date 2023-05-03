Top of Article

Now in its 4th year, Venues of Excellence in partnership with Paddy and Scott’s continues to support the Ruiga Primary School in Kenya.

Last month, Paddy and Scott’s CEO Jonathan and Operations Director Zoe went over to Kenya to see the great work the school have accomplished from the support they have received. Each year Venues of Excellence donates £2,000 to the school and at the annual conference in January they raised a further £1,000 which all goes towards helping young children flourish in their education.

The past few years have been challenging for us all as Jonathan comments on their most recent visit: “We all know people who didn’t see family members for a few years during the pandemic and this was the same for us. It’s been three long years since we were able to get over and break bread with our extended family in Kenya.

The trip was a complete pleasure and a privilege. So lovely to see together how we’ve helped George Muchomba and the community grow the coffee farm from 4000 coffee trees to more than 25,000. Now that’s fuelling ambition!

There’s lots of work we’d like to do in the local schools to improve quality of life for the community and their children out in Meru and as we return, we’ve got more energy than ever to make a difference with your coffee! A big thank you to Venues of Excellence for your continued support.”

Venues of Excellence members are coffee aficionados and certainly know a good cup of coffee goes a long way for delegates attending conferences and events. Mandy Jennings, CEO commented: “We see our members as part of an extended family and working with Paddy and Scott’s has enabled our support to stretch as far as Kenya and we know how valuable our contributions are to the coffee growing community. It’s great to hear how our donations are used to further the education of young people. We really value our preferred partners and love working together in partnership as we are able to create some truly unique opportunities. Congratulations to Paddy and Scott’s for always breaking new boundaries”.