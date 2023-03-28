Venue Spotlight: RHS Garden Wisley

Top of Article

RHS Garden Wisley is the flagship garden of the Royal Horticultural Society, steeped in history and with one of the largest plant collections in the world.

Located in Surrey, it is just 30 minutes from London. The closest station is Woking, which is a 10 minute drive away making RHS Wisley easily accessible. There is free parking and electric car charging points onsite.

Within our 240 acres of beautiful gardens are 16 versatile event spaces that can accommodate events from 5 – 460 guests. Whether you are looking to host a conference, product launch, company party, awards ceremony or informal reception we have the perfect venue to suit you. Every event will include garden admission for all attendees and we encourage you to make the most of your time in the gardens.

RHS Hilltop Garden Room – Our newest eco-friendly venue within RHS Garden Wisley. Designed to be the new home of gardening science, this modern and light-filled venue surrounded by three picturesque gardens creates the perfect natural setting for any event.

When constructing RHS Hilltop, creating an eco-friendly building was at the forefront of the process with a strong emphasis on making sure the building is ‘better for the people and better for the planet’. Good practice in environmental design is shown throughout the building including roof lights to maximise natural light and ventilation, installing renewable energy sources like solar panels and using rainwater capture to reduce our dependence on tap water are all helping to reduce our environmental footprint.

Hilltop Garden Room features state of the art AV facilities including an LCD video conferencing wall, sound system, microphones, and digital mixing provisions for larger-scale events. Flooded with natural light and surrounded by inspirational gardens showcasing the best of horticulture, this space is sure to impress and provide the perfect backdrop for your day.

Glasshouse – RHS Wisley’s spectacular Glasshouse is the home to the RHS’s world-class tender plant collection making entering the Glasshouse feel like walking into a jungle – tree ferns, tall palms, lush-leaved creepers and dazzling flower displays give a feeling of lushness and drama. Public space by day, but exclusively yours to enjoy in the evening, this offers a truly unique experience for your guests to dine and celebrate amongst the tropical plants.

Tulip Tree Room – The Tulip Tree Room is the perfect location for a reception or business meeting. This bright and versatile space with conservatory style windows is completely self-contained and works well for a smaller event. The room comes with a projector and microphone.

Our venues are charged by a room hire fee with catering costs in addition. Our internal caterers, Company of Cooks, are able to provide a range of catering packages to meet your requirement. If booking Hilltop Garden Room or The Glasshouse you are able to provide your own caterers. Our event spaces come with Wi-Fi and are all accessible by level access or lift except for the Tower Room boardroom.

Our friendly events team look forward to welcoming you to Wisley very soon!

