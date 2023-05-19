The mia reveals its big plans for The Meetings Show 2023

Top of Article

The Meetings Industry Association has unveiled its exciting plans for The Meetings Show as it prepares to have its largest stand at next month’s event.

For the first time, visitors to this year’s mia Pavilion will enjoy the benefits of a collaboration with beam, which sees the two trade association’s join forces to provide dedicated live education sessions on the stand as well as the opportunity to connect and network with their members.

The mia members in attendance on the sold out stand will be discussing how their AIM accredited properties will provide the perfect solution for future events. These include: Bournemouth International Centre; CH Venues; Coin Street; Conference Eastbourne; Conference Plymouth; Crow Wood Hotel and Spa; Daniel Thwaites Hotels; First Travel Solutions; Foxhills Country Club; Hever Castle; Hyatt Regency London Stratford; London Metropolitan University; LGH Hotels Management; Meet Devon; RBH Hospitality Management and The Cumberland Hotel.

Kerrin MacPhie, chief executive of the mia, said: “We were keen to initiate this collaboration at a key industry event as it’s really important to demonstrate how we are not only working individually on behalf of our specific areas of the sector but also collectively to benefit the wider industry.”

Sian Sayward, chair of beam, said: “I am delighted that beam and the mia are collaborating with a joint stand at The Meeting Show. One of beam’s key objectives this year is to work collaboratively with the other associations and industry bodies in our sector. This is on all key topics and areas that are affecting all our members, ensuring we have a unified approach and the biggest reach possible to really drive forward positive change for the wider industry together.”

MacPhie added: “In addition to using the show as a way of connecting and re-connecting with attendees, we will again hold an mia members’ breakfast briefing at the show to provide an opportunity to engage and network with members and update on our latest initiatives, which includes a new dedicated student membership to support and encourage emerging talent.”

The mia’s breakfast briefing will take place 8-9.15am on Thursday, 29 June in the Platinum Suite Room 2 and is open to all mia members exhibiting or attending the show.

The Meetings Show brings together a wide range of industry professionals and key decision-makers, from event managers and agencies to corporate, government and public sectors, as well as personal and executive assistants who are able to attend a fully-hosted buyer programme including a programme of educational sessions.

To find out more information and to register your attendance to the show, which takes place at ExCeL London 28-29 June, please visit: https://www.themeetingsshow.com/.