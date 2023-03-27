Top of Article

The National Outdoor Events Association (NOEA) has launched a series of new award categories as part of its Annual Convention and Awards, returning to Bath this year, 22nd November. The new awards will widen the scope of the event and allow greater recognition of businesses and individuals within the outdoor event industry.

The new categories include national variations which specifically identify high achievements in Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, and England. 2023 will also recognise for Placemaking events and Agricultural & Rural Shows, while there will be an award for Best University or College Events Course, underlining the fine work being done across industry education.

The additional categories follow feedback taken from previous awards and underline the growing engagement of NOEA’s Annual Convention & Awards, and the increase in quality submissions that recognise achievements throughout the industry.

“The awards are very much led by the submissions, and we saw huge amount of growth in Placemaking events, and those within the rural and agricultural sector. The entries have now grown to a point that these events deserve recognition in their own right,” commented Susan Tanner, CEO, NOEA. “Our Convention & Awards this year will be more ambitious and far reaching than we have ever tried in the past. The feedback from last year was exceptional and we want to build on this for the whole of the industry.”

NOEA have recently announced a series of partnerships that have bought more brand support to the association and specifically the Convention & Awards. The association will be announcing new sponsors throughout the year.

For more information on the awards and the new award categories, visit: www.noea.org.uk/award-nominations