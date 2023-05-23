Nineteen Group commits to NEC until 2025

Top of Article

Nineteen Group has signed a contract to bring its portfolio of shows to NEC Birmingham until 2025.

It’s been an extremely successful bounce back from the pandemic for the tradeshow organiser, who hosts multiple events at the NEC including The Safety & Security Event Series, Manufacturing & Engineering Week and The Emergency Services Show.

Most recently The Safety & Security Event Series returned to the NEC in April, with a record-breaking number of visitors and exhibitors. The show covered 34,000+ sqm across four halls and boasted a 47% increase in year-on-year footfall, attracting 37,881 visitors and 823 exhibitors.

Ian Taylor, Managing Director for Conventions & Exhibitions at the NEC Group, said: “Nineteen Group has a fantastic track record of launching and growing successful trade shows at the NEC and we’re proud to extend our partnership with this new set of contracts.

“We share a dedication to deliver industry-leading customer satisfaction for exhibitors and visitors, a passion which is reflected in the success of Nineteen Group’s portfolio of events at the NEC.

“Nineteen Group are creating vibrant marketplaces for every industry they serve, delivering valuable trading opportunities for each of their engaged communities.”

Peter Jones, Chief Executive Officer for Nineteen Group, said: “It’s been a hugely successful period for our business in recent times, with the NEC playing a key role in that, and it’s for this reason that we’re delighted to continue to bring our shows to the venue until 2025.

“We’re delighted with how The Safety & Security Event Series performed this year, cementing its position as one of the fastest growing and largest exhibitions series hosted in the UK.

“The NEC’s central location and easy access gives exhibitors and visitors the ideal setting for trade, offering limitless opportunities across our variety of events.

“It is clear that our exhibitors have complete confidence in our ability to deliver the UK’s leading events for the markets we serve. We are thrilled to have such amazing exhibitors, partners, and supporters who share our vision and are committed to making our events the most sought-after in Europe.”