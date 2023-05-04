Top of Article

Momentus Technologies, the global leader in venue and event management technology, has announced its acquisition of WeTrack, a rapidly growing leader in sustainability, project management incident tracking and control room software based in London, UK. WeTrack’s out-of-the-box sustainability reporting software has been widely recognized for its intuitive design and simplified offering, making it a perfect addition to Momentus’ venue management platform. WeTrack’s project management and incident tracking software allows the largest events and venues in the world to plan, prepare and deliver these complex projects with seamless operations, underpinned by a powerful reporting tool which ensures lessons are learned for future events. This will complement Momentus Technologies’ Risk Manager software to help drive innovation in the industry.

“We are thrilled to announce our acquisition of WeTrack,” said Alex Alexandrov, CEO of Momentus Technologies. “This acquisition marks a significant milestone in our company’s growth strategy and we are excited about the opportunities it presents. By combining our resources and expertise with those of WeTrack, we will be able to deliver even greater value to our customers. As venues are becoming increasingly aware of their environmental impact, the need for intuitive sustainability technology has never been greater,” says Alexandrov. “We are excited to expand our reach into this rapidly evolving space and build on our existing footprint in key global markets.”

The acquisition of WeTrack is an exciting development for Momentus Technologies and marks a major occasion in the company’s mission to provide the industry’s most comprehensive venue management software. With WeTrack’s software solutions, Momentus Technologies is well-positioned to lead the way in environmentally conscious business practices and provide its customers with the tools they need to achieve their environmental, social and governance goals. For WeTrack, the acquisition will provide access to Momentus Technologies’ resources and expertise, enabling the company to continue to grow and innovate.

“We are very excited to be joining forces with Momentus Technologies, the leader in venue management,” said Peter Ward, CEO of WeTrack. “Together, we will have a significant impact on customers around the world, helping them meet their goals and stay ahead of the competition. Working with clients from Olympic Games, World Cups and a wide variety of other events, sporting federations and venues has given us great insight into what it takes to deliver successful and safe operations. Combining that with Momentus Technologies’ suite of tools can bring enormous value to venue and event operators around the world. We can’t wait to see what we can do together for our current and future clients.”