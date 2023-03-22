Top of Article

UK based global live engagement agency, Kru Live, has announced the appointment of Sarah-Jane Benham as its new CEO with immediate effect. Benham, who has been managing director of the company since 2014, will now take the helm as Kru Live embarks on its next phase of growth and expansion into new territories later this year.

With over a decade of experience at Kru Live, Benham is a well-respected figure within the company and the wider industry. She joined Kru Live in 2010 and quickly demonstrated her talent and passion for the business, rising through the ranks from Staff Booker in just a few short years.

In 2013, Benham was appointed Client Services Director, responsible for ensuring that every client received exceptional service and delivery in line with the agency’s service standards, known as “The Kru Promise”. Her commitment to delivering results and driving growth led to her appointment as Managing Director in 2014, where she has since overseen the agency’s day-to-day operations and continued success.

Tom Eatenton, Founder of Kru Live, said of the appointment: “This progression makes complete sense. Sarah-Jane is a leader that is respected by her team, clients, competitors, and partners all over the world. Her desire to do good while ensuring fairness and diversity within our team makes this appointment an obvious one as we embark on our next chapter.”

Benham’s promotion comes at an exciting time for Kru Live, as the company looks to expand its presence globally and deliver exceptional experiential campaigns for clients across new markets. With Benham at the helm, Kru Live is well-positioned to achieve its ambitious growth plans and continue delivering outstanding results for clients around the world.

Sarah-Jane Benham said “I am incredibly honored and excited to take on the role of CEO at this pivotal moment for our company. I am committed to building on our success to drive growth and expansion into new markets. With our focus on innovation and exceptional service, I am confident that we will continue to deliver outstanding results for our clients and make a positive impact on the industry as a whole.”

