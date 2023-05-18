Top of Article

Global brand experience agency Jack Morton today announces it has elevated Mike Kunheim to President of EMEA and Asia.

The news follows a year of exceptional results for the agency, who added over 50 new clients to its roster and experienced double-digit growth globally. Specific to these regions, growth in EMEA doubled, and Asia continued a steady upward trajectory.

Kunheim, who takes a bold approach to innovation and reimagining brand experiences, has been at Jack Morton for over 20 years, winning and growing key clients such as Ericsson, Lenovo, and Samsung.

In this new role, Kunheim will oversee offices in Germany and Singapore and work closely with operations in the Middle East North Africa & Turkey (MENAT). He will support each team to build deeper client relationships and champion cutting-edge creative craft. He will continue to serve as Managing Director of London. He’ll join the agency’s executive leadership team and will be responsible for driving growth across both regions.

Kunheim elevates as Julian Pullan, Vice Chairman, President International, steps back from the day-to-day and moves into a part-time executive advisory position. He’ll remain Vice Chairman and will continue to focus on agency growth. Pullan has been with Jack Morton since 2002.

Bill Davies, Global Co-President, commented, “Mike continues to impress us with his leadership. He is a well-respected international leader and champion of growth. He continually demonstrates the ability to win new business and build strong relationships.

His decades of expertise, visions for the future, and ability to cultivate exceptional teams is valued and respected, especially in the ever-evolving landscape of brand experience.”

“I’m excited about the next chapter but equally as thrilled to watch a seasoned and inspiring leader take on the next phase of growth for our international operations,” said Julian Pullan, Vice Chairman, President International. “The last 21 years at Jack Morton have undoubtedly been the most rewarding of my career, and it has been a privilege to play a part in the amazing Jack story – building the brand outside the U.S. and working alongside the best team in the industry. It is time for a change, and I look forward to watching Mike achieve continued success across a wider portfolio.”

Continued Craig Millon, Global Co-President, “Julian’s contributions to the agency are too many to list, and we are very grateful for his stewardship over the years, especially internationally. As he moves into a new role, we’re thrilled that Mike is stepping up to take on new responsibilities and guide our business forward.”