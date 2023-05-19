Top of Article

Events industry body isla today releases its first industry report. It combines insights from TRACE, its event carbon measurement platform, and wider membership community.

Launching at its flagship 2023 event, transform today, the report – a temperature check 2022-2023: an exploration of sustainable progress in the UK event industry – is the first of its kind globally, and reflects isla’s mission to support the events industry transition to Net Zero.

This report helps the industry make sense of where event emissions come from and highlights how the industry can harness rich data to support businesses. This is essential knowledge to thrive in a changing climate and an evolving regulatory landscape.

Intent on providing action-focused insights and guidance to align the industry on tackling event decarbonisation, this temperature check considers where we are now and where we need to be.

Key areas in the report include:

Trends in event carbon emissions from TRACE

Practical actions the events industry can take today, to ensure a brighter tomorrow

Why the concepts of climate literacy and carbon instinct are key to business transformation against the backdrop of the climate crisis

How organisations can reframe key challenges on the path to event decarbonisation as opportunities and the rewards these can present to businesses

How the events industry can work together to harness the power of collaborative advantage

From high-profile brands to logistics organisations, isla works collaboratively across stakeholders and the report includes insights from various organisations across the event ecosystem. It exemplifies the best of TRACE in action with case studies from across the sector, including leading event agencies Amplify, Momentum and The Creative Engagement Group.

isla CEO & Founder Anna Abdelnoor said: “The climate crisis is happening now, and action to address it must continue at pace. The industry has been crying out for the insight and guidance it needs to take meaningful action to address climate change. Achieving Net Zero faces a myriad of challenges ranging from a lack of coherent policy to perceived barriers to moving from ‘business as usual’ to businesses fit for the future. This report will act as a beacon for the industry.”

isla Climate Strategist and report lead Rebecca Lardeur said: “This report breaks new ground in event data. It is so much more than a collection of facts and figures. It is a coming together of an industry that has collaborated to put sustainability into practice and ask hard questions. The report shows where we stand, potential bold steps to take and how we can start defining a future tomorrow. I feel excited to see how much progress has been made, and I am confident this report can push this dial further for the industry.”

Download the temperature check report now.