How does Southern Europe’s largest Company Event Provider pamper its hard-working team?

EUROPALCO, the largest provider of solutions for events and shows in Southern Europe, held a 4-day annual meeting event in a luxury hotel in Madeira Island.

It was the first company annual meeting trip after Covid-19; this was the ideal setting to mark the start of a new brand communication strategy. The Portuguese company reunited its 113 employees for four days to promote team spirit, wrap up a successful 2022, and outline the objectives for this year.

Europalco, a company with plenty of experience in preparing corporate events, had a big challenge, creating the perfect annual corporate company event for its team. The company from Lisbon flew the whole team on a 1,216-mile round trip by plane to stay at the Savoy Palace Hotel in Madeira. On the island, organize activities like jeep rallies across the region, trips by cable cars to visit tourist spots and various nightlife events.

The aim was to gather the entire organization to kick off and set the tone for the upcoming year. It was the ideal environment for the company to announce inside promotions and show everyone Europalco’s new image. The team, who previously had enjoyed company trips to Disneyland Paris or the Azores, enjoy many other benefits apart from the annual trip, such as health insurance, training to acquire new skills, free yoga and meditation classes, socker practices, or tickets to events and concerts.

Europalco, which has delivered events like WebSummit or the UN Ocean Conference, believes in investing in state-of-the-art technology and training its team to improve their skills and evolve as professionals. Europalco’s focus on its human asset allows the company to provide flawless events to its clients.

Claudia Oliveira, director of human resources of Europalco, said: “Our team is the distinguishing factor of our company and the key to our success. Our work culture is to attract, retain and develop talents capable of ensuring the continuity and sustainable growth of the company.” Oliveira added, “Over the years, we have implemented well-being programs, annual trips, and awards to reward everyone in the team. We also invest in training courses, conferences, and seminars to improve their knowledge and abilities. This is the only way we can provide the best quality service for our clients and continue growing sustainably.”

