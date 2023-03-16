Top of Article

ExCeL London, the home of world-leading events, has appointed Roger Hooker to the role of Chief Operating Officer to further strengthen its executive leadership team.

Hooker, whose father was also a prominent figure within the events industry, brings with him more than 25 years’ experience – garnered both in the UK and abroad – from leading organisations including Ascot Racecourse, the former Wembley Stadium Ltd and the Baku European Games.

He also spent several years overseeing the non-London event venues as part of the build-up and implementation of the 2012 London Olympic & Paralympic Games. More recently, he is best known for his six-and-a-half-years at the all-electric motorsport series Formula E, where he was responsible for delivering more than 70 races as the championship’s Event Delivery Director.

Hooker will oversee a wide variety of operational departments including Event Management, Health & Safety, Security, ESG, Traffic & Transport Planning and Statutory Services, as well as form part of ExCeL’s executive leadership team, providing strategic level input to the day-to-day and ongoing development of the business.

Jeremy Rees, ExCeL’s CEO, commented: “With a packed calendar of events ahead, together with our ongoing expansion project due in 2024, Roger joins the business at an exciting time, and I’m delighted to have someone of his calibre onboard. Our Event Management and Operations Teams are the engine room of ExCeL delivering some 400 events a year and ensuring our millions of visitors, organisers and exhibitors have the best possible experience. I have no doubt Roger’s multifaceted experience will have a real impact on how we further enhance this over the coming years.”

ExCeL will now continue its 2023 schedule with highlights including the likes of Star Wars Celebration (7-10 April), Formula E’s London E-Prix (29-30 July), World Travel Market (6-8 November) and the London International Horse Show (13-18 December).

