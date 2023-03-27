Events Industry Alliance launches the 2022 SASiE report

Top of Article

The Events Industry Alliance (EIA) – the collective associations of AEO, AEV and ESSA, is pleased to publish the seventh Size and Scale Index for Exhibitions (SASiE) report.

Shaun Hinds, CEO Manchester Central and current EIA chair, commented: “The report identifies and confirms important trends in UK exhibitions as well as describing the key dimensions and characteristics of the sector.”

Launched in 2014, this SASiE report is the first since the pandemic and shows the post-Covid state of the industry.

Hinds added: “[the report] shows that the number of major exhibitions held in the UK’s main exhibition venues in 2022 was almost back to pre-Covid levels, showing significant recovery with some indicators on a par or up on 2019 and highlighting the resilience of our industry”.

RJS Associates and Tony Rogers Conference & Event Services compile the SASiE report every year by taking the data submissions from participating AEV and AEO members, weighting and analysing the resulting data to produce the report.

Rachel Parker, AEV director, said, “The report provides vitally important market intelligence for the industry and helps demonstrate the value of our sector in our discussions with Government. We are always grateful to all AEV and AEO members who contribute the time and resource collating data for the report.”

AEV, AEO and ESSA members can access the newly published 2022 SASiE report free of charge via their member zones. The report is also available to non-members from the AEV for £495 + VAT.

For further information on the Events Industry Alliance and the SASiE report follow the link below: https://www.eventsindustryalliance.com/research