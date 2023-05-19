Top of Article

Cvent, an industry leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, is helping to advance accessibility for the event industry by completing Voluntary Product Accessibility Templates (VPAT®) for several of its event management solutions.

VPATs contain details about the accessibility features of a product or technology and are considered the industry standard for customers and stakeholders looking to prioritise solutions that meet the highest levels of accessibility compliance.

“Events, at their core, are all about bringing people together, but this is only possible when the experience (and supporting technology) are accessible to all,” said David Quattrone, Cvent Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer. “To maintain transparency and accountability, we have engaged a third-party firm to meticulously document the accessibility features of our most widely used solutions. With over 21,000 global customers and millions of event registrants around the world using Cvent technology each year, Cvent is committed to staying up to date on accessibility standards – and we’ve taken active steps to make this a priority.”

Cvent’s VPATs measure compliance against WCAG 2.1 AA standards, which are guidelines that measure usability for people with disabilities. Keeping up to date with this documentation is a crucial component of Cvent’s larger accessibility efforts, which include robust internal employee training programmes and product development planning.

Currently, Cvent has completed VPATs for the following products:

Event Registration

Attendee Hub (Web and mobile app, iOS and Android)

Interactive floor plans within its Event Diagramming product

Additionally, VPATs for other Cvent products, including Cvent Webinar and OnArrival, are currently in development. The company is actively working towards VPAT completion across its entire event management & marketing platform.

Those who are interested in reviewing Cvent’s VPAT documents can reach out to their dedicated account team (Cvent customers) or contact the company here.