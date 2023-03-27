In the face of unprecedented new business demand, Brandfuel is delighted to announce the appointment of Jeremy Read as Group Business Director.

By heading up the Account Management team, Read will nurture Brandfuel’s client relationships and help to drive projects as the team delivers them on a global scale.

Read brings a wealth of experience, working for agencies such as MCM Creative Group and ICF Next and, more recently, in-house for Workday.

He says: “It’s a privilege to join one of the UK’s top agencies within the creative sector and, hopefully, add value to the business where and whenever I can. I believe Brandfuel is uniquely positioned to support its clients in the exciting period of change we are seeing across all industries.

“My career started at Brandfuel as an intern in 2011. Coming back in a leadership role, is for me a testament to the focus the company puts on its people and the development of talent. I thank the Founder and CEO for the trust they have placed in me and look forward to reciprocating to the best of my ability.”

Sue Sawyer, CEO, says: “Jeremy already has a strong and proven track-record working with Brandfuel and we know that he will bring tremendous value to the company. We are delighted to have him on board.”