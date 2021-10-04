AEO and Circdata renew registration partnership for 2021/22

Association of Event Organisers (AEO) is delighted to renew its strategic partnership with award-winning event registration company, Circdata for 2021/22.

The partnership will include registration for the upcoming AEO Centenary Party (& Awards), hosted by the NEC at the Vox on the 10th December 2021, the AEO Forums taking place at the Business Design Centre on the 11th February 2022, the AEO Excellence Awards at Grosvenor House on 24th June 2022 and the AEO Conference on a date to be confirmed soon.

Additionally, Circdata will provide on-hand staff at all flagship AEO events to manage onsite registration and give delegates a warm welcome.

Chris Skeith OBE, chief executive officer of AEO said: “We’re delighted to be continuing our registration partnership with Circdata for our flagship events. We’ve worked with the team for a few years now – their professionalism never disappoints. Registration is such an integral part of the customer journey and our experience tells us we’re in safe hands.

The work is already underway for our Centenary Party and together, with their onsite staff, we’ll be sure to give event professionals the twist of 20s welcome they deserve.’’

Chris Clipston, managing director of Circdata said: “The AEO is an integral part of the events industry. As the voice of the event organising community, they’ve done such amazing work supporting the industry during the pandemic so it’s a massive compliment to partner with them once again on events for their members. To provide first class registration services that feature innovative tools to enhance audience engagement is always our mission, so to do it for the industry events for organisers is a real pinnacle for us.”

To find out further information about AEO please visit the website at www.aeo.org.uk and follow us on Twitter @aeonews.