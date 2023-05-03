Top of Article

A Greener Future (AGF) and the European Arenas Association (EAA) are pleased to launch AGF’s Arena Sustainability Guidelines for the EAA. These guidelines are based upon foundational requirements of Greener Arena Certification and are intended to support arenas with the green transition, highlighting fundamental steps that venues from all countries need to take.

Working together, the two organizations have developed a set of guidelines that cover a range of areas including waste reduction, energy efficiency, sustainable sourcing, and more.

“We are delighted to be partnering with AGF on this important initiative” said EAA president Olivier Toth. “Our members are committed to reducing their environmental impact and promoting sustainability across our industry. This collaboration is an opportunity for us to share our expertise and work together to create sustainable business practices that will benefit not only our members but the entire industry”.

“We are very happy to be working with the EAA on this project” said AGF CEO Claire O’Neill. “Being a green business is not only essential for creating a better future for life and communities, it’s the only way to do any kind of sustainable business. Anything less will not survive the next decade. Through this collaboration with the EAA we have created guidelines to get arenas started that are relevant, practical, and effective, helping arenas transition to long-term, sustainable operations”.

The guidelines, based on the Greener Arena certification framework, include not only environmental but also social and economic impacts from EDI, Health & Well-being to local ecosystem and community impacts and investments. Developed from the latest research and best practices in sustainable venue management, the guidelines will act as a set of recommended practices to facilitate EAA member arenas in their decision-making, planning and implementation. The guidelines will also be available to non-EEA members wishing to adopt greener business practices.