UFI MEA Regional Conference to take place in Qatar in 2023

UFI, the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry, will hold its next UFI MEA Regional Conference in Doha, from 9-11 May 2023. The event will be hosted by Visit Qatar, and take place in a 5-Star Hotel.

Open to all exhibition industry professionals, the conference will be attended by senior representatives from government entities, convention bureaus, tourism boards, venues, events organizers, in addition to economists, media and industry experts, from across the world. The business-packed conference includes keynotes, one-on-one interviews, panel discussions, technology presentations and a series of networking social activations. Running under the theme: “Towards a Sustainable Growth”, the MEA Conference in Doha will present actionable solutions and strategies that will empower events leaders and professionals as well as offering commercial business opportunities in one of the fastest growing markets.

“We look forward to hosting the UFI’s 2023 MEA Regional Conference for the first time in Doha”, said Philip Dickinson, VP International Markets and MICE at Visit Qatar. “Qatar has emerged as a leading international business hub and a destination with an active, year-round calendar of world-class events that leverage its state-of-the-art facilities. Thanks to our strategic location, high-quality infrastructure, and continued Service Excellence, Qatar continues to organise and host premium events, where professionals, entrepreneurs, investors and innovators can meet and create.”

UFI has a long track record serving the exhibition and business events industry in the Middle East/Africa region, running events in the region regularly for around 20 years, tracking the region’s development in research projects and providing education for industry professionals – all out of a designated regional office in place and with an active regional chapter.

UFI’s regional director in the MEA region, Naji El Haddad commented: “Qatar is an ideal place to host the 2023 UFI Regional Conference, as the city enjoys a vibrant, safe and promising business environment for everyone in the exhibition industry ecosystem. The conference is an important meeting place for strategists, executives and professionals from across the industry’s value chain, to discuss the latest trends and opportunities that help build a resilient, sustainable business growth. I would like to express our deepest feelings of thankfulness to Visit Qatar, UFI’s Diamond Sponsors, for hosting this event in Doha and I believe that together, we will offer an unparalleled event and experience to all attendees”.

As the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry, UFI organises annual regional conferences in Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America, as well as the UFI Global Congress. The 2021 MEA Conference in Dubai was the first UFI conference to be held in-person after the COVID19 outbreak. It attracted a record 150 attendees from across the region and beyond, at a time when many markets were still closed due to COVID related constrictions. That shows that the UFI MEA Conference is a key platform for the business events community to meet and network.

Participants can now secure their place online at www.ufimea.org