UFI launches “Next Generation Leadership” Grant Programme for 2023

Industry-leading talent initiative now in its 7th year

Future leaders to work on a new blueprint for exhibition development

Deadline for applications is April 9

UFI, the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry, is inviting talented industry professionals from around the world to apply for the 2023 edition of its “Next Generation Leadership” grant programme.

The goal of the UFI Next Generation Leadership (NGL) Grant is to foster next generation leaders in the exhibition industry and promote talented professionals who demonstrate clear initiative in driving change and innovation in their area of activity. The programme has been a stepping stone for dozens of emerging leaders around the world in recent years. The programme is backed by leading global exhibition organisers Clarion, dmg Events, Emerald, Informa Markets, RX, and Tarsus Group.

NGL Grant applicants are asked to focus on a mission that tackles a critical topic facing the exhibition industry. This year, the mission calls for applicants to write a new blueprint on how to operate events that help industries evolve, help businesses to trade and learn and help every participant benefit personally from their participation.

“The NGL Grant reflects UFI’s commitment to recognising and elevating the best talent in the exhibition industry. Over the years, the programme has produced tangible insights for our industry and shown the talent we have across the exhibition businesses around the world. I invite all professionals to step forward and apply – and I call on all industry leaders to nominate their best and brightest, to encourage and support them to take part,” says Kai Hattendorf, UFI Managing Director and CEO.

UFI awards the NGL Grant to up to five future leaders. The winners will be picked by an international jury, chaired by UFI President Michael Duck (Informa). The programme is open to anyone who works full-time in the exhibition industry but who has done so for no more than ten years. The 2023 programme begins in May and is spread over 8 months, allowing the grant winners to participate while also continuing to fulfil their daily work obligations.

Together, the winners will investigate the future of exhibitions through the 2023 mission. They will work closely with the team at the UFI headquarters in Paris and receive support from the NGL alumni community. They will present their findings in a special session at the 90th UFI Global Congress – the exhibition industry’s leading annual global event – taking place on 1-4 November 2023 in Las Vegas, USA. The grant covers the travel and accommodation needed to attend the event, as well as to attend the UFI European Conference in Maastricht, The Netherlands on 13-14 June 2023.

Applications are open until 9 April 2023. More information is available online at www.ufi.org/ngl