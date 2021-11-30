Two become one as events power house Juliet Tripp joins Holly Moore at Make Events

Juliet Tripp will join the Make Events team as group strategy director in January 2022 to drive and deliver the strategic objectives of Make Events and the wider group.

Juliet joins Make Events with over a decade of events management and strategy experience across corporate, venue and freelance roles and personal brand engagements including speaking at Global industry events IMEX America, EventMB and International Confex.

Juliet Tripp and CEO of Make Events, Holly Moore, met in 2019 through Instagram when Juliet asked Holly to write a blog. Meeting up at industry events until March 2020; they knew they were very aligned both in and out of events.

During Lockdown the friendship deepened, including setting up a 5am Club – which both say got them through lockdown. Moore says she saw how hard Juliet worked in her full time role at Chemical Watch and in her side hustle as an event industry coach and speaker.

“I was constantly amazed at how much Juliet could get done. We would speak daily, many times, and she magnified our brand value of get stuff done.”

“I always say surround yourself with people better than you, and so I decided to join Juliet’s Event Goal Getters programme; which then lead me to join her one to one coaching programme ‘Cant Stop Me’.”

“During the coaching, I realised I had talked about the same big ideas and goals for years but not done anything about them, as I had never had capacity or someone with the ability to drive them in the business.”

Moore says she saw Juliet first hand smash her own goals and decided she simply must have her in the business; “I thought she was the only person who could help me to drive all the dreams I have for the business, that I wish I had done years ago.”

Tripp said ‘I am incredibly excited to be joining Make Events in their 10th anniversary year as Group Strategy Director. I’ve always been inspired by Holly and the brand values and vision of her business, and it’s an honour to have the opportunity to drive the strategic goals forward as Make Events continues to grow. Holly and I ‘speak the same language’ in many ways, and to be stepping in to 2022 as her wing woman is a dream career move for me.”