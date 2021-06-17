twine announces $3.3m in new funding and “Cyber Cafe” product release as it brings serendipitous networking to events and remote teams

Described as “Twilio for Networking,” twine plugs seamlessly into any technology stack to allow event planners and community leaders to quickly and easily spin up virtual networking rooms.

twine, a company that provides virtual, hybrid and in person networking solutions for events and remote teams, today announced $3M in new Seed funding, bringing its total funding to $4.7M. The company also announced the launch of its “Cyber Cafe” release, which includes a small group networking format, as well as new, branded experiences.

Moment Ventures led the round, with participation from Coelius Capital, Altair, Mentors Fund, Rosecliff Ventures, and Bloom Venture Partners. Clint Chao, founding Partner at Moment, will join twine’s board of directors.

Founded by Lawrence Coburn, Taylor McLoughlin, and Diana Rau, veterans of event technology pioneer DoubleDutch (acquired by Cvent in 2019), twine aims to bring the magic of serendipitous networking to virtual and hybrid experiences.

“The world has been irrevocably changed by the pandemic; office leases have been canceled, workforces are on the move, and virtual gatherings have found their footing,” said twine CEO Lawrence Coburn. “In a post pandemic, remote first world, software that can foster human connection will be mission critical for how we work, how we connect with others, and how we build our professional networks; we are excited to go deep in this space.”

The company’s initial product, used by customers such as Microsoft, Amazon, Forrester, and more, matches participants for rotating, one-to-one conversations around structured topics.

“We used twine to help onboard a class of new hires, and were able to quickly and easily ensure that they met each other and our existing team,” said Microsoft Program Manager Tiernan Madorno. “I am excited to see where they take the product!”

twine’s Cyber Cafe release, announced today at MPI WEC, a top industry event for event professionals, allows groups of up to 5 to network and collaborate within brandable, customizable, virtual networking rooms. The Cyber Cafe product release is in private beta, and will be generally available in July.

“Meeting and networking with new people has always been one of the most important aspects of industry or company events, and twine built a simple way to do that from any virtual or hybrid platform,” said Clint Chao, General Partner at Moment Ventures, who led the recent financing round. “As we come out of the pandemic, event organizers and companies have a tremendous opportunity to integrate this capability into their workflow.”