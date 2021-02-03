Twin take off for ETL start-up competitions

With the launch of Event Tech Live USA & Canada there are two versions of the show’s coveted start-up competition this year, one on either side of the Atlantic.

Open to new tech companies in any location, from 1st february 2021, both competitions are bristling with prizes including a £5k marketing spend from headline sponsor Event Industry News (EIN).

To take part, entrants simply need to submit a one-minute video detailing the who/what/where/why behind their new tech product. A public vote delivers the top three which a panel of industry experts will rank Gold, Silver and Bronze, with telling rewards for each.

Competitors can also benefit from discounted exhibitor packages, again through support from the shows’ sponsors, but taking part in the show is not a prerequisite to taking part in the competition.

Booth Guru’s hybrid matchmaking solution took Gold at virtual Event Tech Live 2020, the system’s ability to highlight applicable visitors to exhibitors alongside real time recommendations for relevant sessions and booths worth visiting based on interests and behaviour on the show floor securing the win.

Adam Parry, Event Tech Live co-founder, comments: “Big companies have the best resources but the best ideas can come from anywhere. The ETL start-up competition has helped to push some incredible people and ideas into the spotlight.

“The challenge has always been open to new companies anywhere around the world and launching the USA & Canada show will highlight that fact to another tranche of event tech innovators.”

Entry deadlines are April 30 for Event Tech Live USA & Canada and September 30 for Event Tech Live UK & Europe, with finalists announced on June 8 and November 4 respectively.

Click the link here for more information and to enter.