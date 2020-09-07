Twickenham Stadium launches HUB XV

Twickenham Stadium has launched a new shared working space and business hub which will be available for local businesses and key account partners to the venue. The new facility has been created in partnership with HUB XV who will operate the space as part of a national network of stadia-based workspaces.

HUB XV provides a community-based membership model aimed at local and regional businesses looking for flexible, socially distanced working environment at a cost effective price. The workspace also offers a new solution for businesses looking to either continue flexible working practices or make their traditional office spaces redundant post-Covid-19.

“The launch of HUB XV is an important part of our growth strategy and allows us to create new connections with the local business community and continue to strengthen existing connections across our hospitality, conference and events businesses,” comments Nils Braude, Managing Director, Twickenham Experience Ltd. “The team at HUB XV share our commitment to world class hospitality, and we’re looking forward to offering our new members the very best working space, one of the finest office views you can get, and the chance to work out of an international icon.”

“We are delighted to give professionals and corporate teams in the region the opportunity to collaborate, network and grow from a venue of such sporting heritage,” says HUB XV Founder and CEO, Alix Popham.

The stadium is aligning the launch of HUB XV with its meetings and events business with members also able to benefit from 10% discounts on all conference and event bookings. Twickenham will also be offering the space as part of its preferential partnership programme with key agency contacts and as an incentive for companies putting multiple events into the stadium. The space would also allow event organisers the option of working space in the stadium whenever they need it and a continued relationship with the team at Twickenham.

As well as the working space itself, members will have access to regular networking events hosted by some of rugby and other sports past and present legends and receive complimentary parking, speciality hot drinks, Wi-Fi, printing services as well as discounts on smaller meeting rooms. They will also have access to a priority booking window for non-match day ticketed events, 10% off the museum and tours and discounts off a range of hospitality packages.