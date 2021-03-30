Twickenham predicts Indian Summer for industry

Twickenham Stadium is predicting increased activity around summer events, with enquiries for summer parties and receptions gaining momentum already in 2021. The venue is also seeing pitch-side experiences being booked throughout an elongated summer, including the previously slower month of August, running right into September.

“Like many businesses within the industry, we’re seeing a lot of activity as the market fires back into life; not just from our corporates, but also across our agency relationships,” comments Nils Braude, Managing Director, Twickenham Experience. “But what is really pleasing, is that these events are not just limited to the traditional May, June and July periods. We’re also seeing outdoor bookings in August and stretching into September as well.”

The venue puts this activity down to an urgent need for businesses to re-engage with staff, teams and customers, but also a relaxation among both organisers and delegates around travelling to events. Equally, with many dates already being booked up or held provisionally, many organisers are feeling more confident about hosting their summer events later in the year.

“It’s going to be a strange year. For a long time, we’ve been seeing outdoor summer events in September, so that isn’t a surprise. What is interesting is that, with international travel still up in the air, many businesses are expecting more staff to be around and are looking to keep momentum in August as well. It’s great news for business and our industry.”

“At Twickenham, we’re fortunate that we’re planning for live events in our sporting business for later in the year and these are giving people, and companies, confidence,” continues Nils. “A lot of people are expecting a slow return as consumer confidence grows, but everything we’re seeing is telling us that it will be quicker than we originally thought.”