Twickenham announces two new appointments

Twickenham Stadium has expanded its proactive sales team with the appointments of Emily Simmons-Wright and Keelan Wells as Business Development Managers. The move underlines the ambition of the venue as it continues to see a rise in enquiries, and a desire to bring the very best events to the stadium.

Emily represents another high-profile recruit to the venue, bringing with her a host of industry experience, having previously worked at Searcy’s and Central Hall Venues, while Keelan brings experience from across the Levy UK&I group, having worked in stadiums including reading FC, Harlequins, Brentford FC and Watford FC.

As well as working in sales and development roles throughout the Searcy’s Group, Emily has also worked within specific venues, as well as Central Hall and The Gherkin. Her experience will complement Keelan’s profile within stadia conference and banqueting, as well his earlier career experience working in hotel venues. This mixture of large conference experience, combined with high-end food experiences, hotel venues, and stadia fits well with Twickenham’s own proposition to event professionals.

“It’s been a really good start to the year for the business, and we’ve hosted some really high-profile events here at Twickenham Stadium already. There is an appetite for what we do here and how we do it and this is reflected in the enquiries we’re seeing. We’re keen to continue to grow our business, and the options that event organisers have here, Emily and Keelan are a big part of that strategy,” commented Johanna Byrane, Head of Business Development, Twickenham Stadium.

“Twickenham has an amazing reputation for excellence in the industry and the events they already attract are incredible,” commented, Emily Simmons-Wright. “We have so much to offer businesses, brands, and event professionals and I’m looking forward to working with them and our amazing operational team to create even more.”

“I’ve worked in some really great stadium venues in my career, but Twickenham is on a different scale,” added Keelan. “We’re an incredibly innovative business when it comes to food, hospitality, and event design. Its befitting of a global icon like Twickenham and it’s great to offer more to our clients than just the great spaces. We come with a really powerful ethos.”