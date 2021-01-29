Tucker named CEO at GovNet

GovNet has appointed a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) as the company embarks on the next chapter in its history, following a substantial investment in its digital infrastructure. James Tucker will take the reins from Jo Walsh, who founded the business in 1997 and has overseen its journey from magazine publisher to the UK’s largest provider of specialist events and training courses for the public sector.

During his two years as Chief Operating Officer (COO), Tucker has led a comprehensive change programme across the business, which has enabled the company to overhaul its processes and successfully grow its virtual portfolio of events during the pandemic. This modernisation has already further enhanced the operational efficiency of its events, its client communication channels and the content it delivers to its audiences. As part of this project, Tucker has also focused on further enhancing the company culture and creating a flexible and supportive environment for employees during this challenging period.

Tucker is an ex-Fund Manager, having previously worked at British Airways Pensions between 2013 and 2019, where he was most recently North American Portfolio Manager. He said: “It has been a catastrophic year for the sector, and I am proud of how our team has adapted and continued to serve our communities during this difficult time. We are confident we have the foundations in place to build on our most recent successes ahead of our 25th anniversary next year. I’m excited to take on the role of CEO and I want to thank Jo, who has masterminded our growth and encouraged us to innovate and push the boundaries over the coming years.”

As part of the restructure, Walsh will assume the role of Chairperson. She added: “I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved during the company’s first 24 years – especially how the business has adapted so quickly during the past 12 months to ensure vital events could still go ahead. I know James and his senior management team have the ambition, dedication and vision to drive the business forward and I cannot wait to see what the future holds for GovNet.”