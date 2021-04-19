Truckfest confirms extravaganza for return to Peterborough

Truckfest, Europe’s largest trucking festival since 1983, has confirmed it will be returning to the East of England Arena & Events Centre on August 28-30 with a full 3-day festival and all-new opening ceremony. The festival was able to run a reduced event in 2020 between lockdowns, but the event planned for the August Bank Holiday weekend will be a return to the full show, following a postponement in May.

Jason Lunn, venue director, East of England Arena and Events Centre, welcomed the return of Truckfest saying, “Last year we worked hard with Live Promotions to create a Covid-safe version of this much-loved event over the August Bank Holiday 2020. This is good news for the regional economy and a welcome return to greatness for one of our favourite annual events.”

Colin Ward, director of Live Promotions, agreed, saying, “Keeping the Truckfest brand going through the pandemic has not been an easy task. Thanks to our close partnership with East of England Arena, and the success of Truckfest 2020, we’ve been able to expand on our original plans and set our sights on a complete festival, featuring an extraordinary opening ceremony on Saturday night to celebrate our return to full strength. If ever there was a reason to pull out all the stops, this is it.”