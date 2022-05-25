trovr hires Ian Irving for global marketing director role

trovr is a unique sustainability focused marketing communications business that makes ‘recycling for rewards’ a brand-aligned commercial opportunity. trovr has secured high profile new business in summer 2022 with a major supermarket group hosting its RVMs at Live Nation music festivals. Previous in-store activations with Adidas Paris and in Q1 of 2022 trovr launched in the UAE in partnership with PepsiCo, The Spinneys supermarket group, and Dubai Roads and Transport Authority.



Ian Irving is a result’s driven marketer, creative strategist, and business director, with over 25 years in the live event and consumer Experience sector, social and branded content. Having worked in advertising and branded content for many of the world’s biggest brands and is passionate marketer.

Nick Yeatman CEO said…. “It’s fantastic to have Irv as part of our team we are all boosted by his passion and his knowledge in the live environment and marketing which is second to none, we have an exciting journey ahead”.

Ian Irving said….

“It is a joy not only for me but all of us to be able to interact with humans in the live environment again after such a long period of restrictions. The world’s belief and dedication to solving the pollution problem has never been more important, the ability to inspire at festivals of this calibre ensures we are hitting the perfect demographic to educate, engage and ultimately reward for peoples commitments to recycle”.

From a business perspective it’s been a wonderful first 6 months in the business and I’m thrilled to play a part in the future of the business and help make an impact on the pollution challenges we all face”.