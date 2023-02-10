Following the success of the inaugural event, which took place at the renowned Eden Project in Cornwall, TRO is delighted to announce that they have been appointed as Anthropy’s delivery partner for the next three years.

Founded by John O’Brien MBE as a result of concerns for the economic and social impacts of Covid-19 and the negative public discourse arising from the Brexit referendum, the three-day summit brought together a unique gathering of leaders from across the worlds of business, politics and charity, to collectively focus on creating a new, longer-term positive vision for Britain. 184 sessions were hosted across 14 different stages, making it the UK’s largest ever crowd sourced agenda. An exceptionally high calibre of speakers included Sadiq Khan, Mary Portas and Lord Hastings.

Having received overwhelmingly positive feedback from the 1,000 ‘Anthropists’ who attended, the Anthropy team are looking forward to building on the event’s success in 2023 and beyond.

Anthropy founder, John O’Brien MBE, said: “We are so thrilled to have TRO on board as a trusted partner for the next three years. Last year, they not only had to meet Anthropy and my own expectations on sustainable, local and ethical sourcing, but also prove that the ethos was one which they collectively and individually believed in. They showcased this through an exceptional team who not only fully embraced the ethos but also became ambassadors for it. Their passion and sense of purpose meant they were seen not just as a delivery partner, but more so as simply ‘Anthropists’.”

He added: “The TRO approach to how Anthropy was delivered was a benchmark performance for the event industry and I can say with certainty that they are an exemplar of all that is best in the sector and I’m really looking forward to continuing our relationship.”

Andrew Orr, Managing Director at TRO added: “TRO has been on the Anthropy journey since the very early days, working closely with John, Eden Project, and other stakeholders to build out the unique proposition. We are delighted to have had the privilege of delivering the first Anthropy and to continue to do so is a great testament to the team who put their hearts and souls into it. Personally, I found Anthropy to be a transformative experience and I know so many other leaders did as well. It is a unique meeting of minds and we could not be prouder to be both a content partner and the delivery partner.”

The Eden Project will once again close its doors to the public for the 2023 summit from 1st – 3rd November. Visit https://anthropy.uk for live event updates.