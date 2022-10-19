trivago and AXS partner to encourage sports and live entertainment fans to “Make a Night of It!”

trivago, a leading global accommodation search platform, and AXS, a global leader in ticketing for live sports and entertainment events, today announced a global partnership combining a love for travel and live entertainment. The partnership, which was developed by AEG Global Partnerships, makes trivago the exclusive accommodation partner of AXS. It will also enable eventgoers to make the most of their night out by offering accessible, affordable stay booking options with event ticket purchases made via AXS. A first-of-its-kind deal for AXS, this represents a new partnership category for the ticketing platform.

As part of the agreement, an interactive, trivago branded accommodation search engine will be made available on AXS.com, which will assist ticket buyers with finding the best place to catch some Zzz’s after their festivities have concluded. Upon purchasing an event ticket, AXS users can take their fan experience to the next level by searching for a stay nearby via trivago and seamlessly booking accommodations near their event. The user-friendly process, powered by trivago and AXS, will combine accessibility and convenience with unforgettable experiences at a stellar price. The trivago accommodation search engine will be available on all AXS.com Purchase Confirmation Pages in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Sweden, with additional international markets to come.

“We are thrilled to announce trivago’s partnership with AXS. It’s exciting to see people back out in the world, doing the things they love most,” said trivago CEO, Axel Hefer. “As the exclusive accommodation partner to AXS, we look forward to helping enhance every customer’s experience and night out with great hotel and booking deals.”

From global arena tours and championship events to the most popular and most intimate venues, AXS brings epic experiences to life, giving fans the opportunity to make memories that will last a lifetime.

“trivago is a best-in-class brand and it’s clear that they are just as committed to providing their customers with world-class service and excellence as we are,” said Tom Andrus, COO of AXS. “At AXS, we’re always looking for new and innovative ways to enhance the live event experience for the millions of fans we entertain worldwide each year, and this partnership will allow us to do just that by bringing a new level of convenience to those looking for great hotel options close to our AXS ticketed venues and live-entertainment events.”