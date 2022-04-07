Trends in telco and what they mean for the event industry

Adam Parry
Founded in 1991, Sledge is an award-winning event, content and creative agency.

In this episode, Ben Heaysman, film and content creator at Sledge, discusses the company’s experience with the hybrid model pre-pandemic and bringing it to bear for clients caught out by lockdown; framing shots, lighting, sound quality et al.

Among much more, Ben tells host James Dickson about crafting content to keep a virtual audience engaged, gamification, indoor v outdoor shoots, studio time, audio-only presentations and changing technology.

