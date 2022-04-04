TravelTech Show announces conference agenda and opens registration as event returns in-person with new date and venue

Registration is now open for TravelTech Show, the global meeting place for travel technology leaders, which returns in-person on 29-30 June 2022 alongside The Meetings Show and Business Travel Show Europe at new venue, ExCeL London, following a two year hiatus and a fully virtual offering in 2021.

Visitors to this year’s event will not only get hands on with the latest travel tech innovations from over 100 brands, but also stay ahead of the curve at this year’s trend-spotting conference, focused on the following streams:

Managing change

Winning customers

Financial recovery

Innovation

Controlling costs

Supercharge mobile

Enhancing payments

Travel reboot

The jam-packed agenda features sessions covering topics from business transformation, automation, customisation, data and sustainability from seven different conference streams enabling visitors to select the topics they are most interested in and giving them a tailored agenda to suit their business needs.

Following a two year hiatus, TravelTech Show returns to offer buyers access to a first class conference and networking, market-leading sourcing opportunities, VIP Club, Business Travel Tech Zone, Tech Huddles, Tech Tours, Trailblazer Fund and Awards.

Following its successful debut last year, the TravelTech Show Trailblazer Fund and Awards returns offering start-ups the chance to apply for share of a £25,000 fund helping to cover the cost of up to 80% of their stand. Applicants can apply now and will also be entered into the second annual TravelTech Show Trailblazer Awards with the chance to win the following:

A free stand at TravelTech Show 2023

A start-up ticket to Phocuswright Conference 2022

Coverage from Phocuswire

Top 5 start-ups will take part in a panel at this year’s TravelTech Show

TravelTech Show’s VIP Club is brand new for 2022 and helps visitors get the most out of the event by providing fast-track access to exhibitors and content, as well as exclusive entry to networking events and the VIP Clubhouse, free lunch and cloakroom. The VIP Club perks are:

Exclusive on-site VIP Clubhouse

Complimentary cloakroom

Complimentary breakfast in the VIP Clubhouse

Complimentary lunch on both days

Access to an exclusive diary system to pre-arrange appointments with exhibitors matched to your needs

Reserved seating in the conference theatres

VIP Club members-only networking event on the first day of the show (29 June)

Also new for this year, TravelTech Show is introducing a range of two-day pricing options to allow non-buyer visitors to attend TravelTech Show, Business Travel Show Europe and The Meetings Show.

Ryan Taylor, Event Manager, Northstar Travel Group:

“Being back in-person after two years, and at a new venue, is really exciting. The travel industry has been amongst the hardest hit by the pandemic but the lifting of all travel restrictions in the UK is welcome news and shows we are finally emerging from covid.”

“TravelTech Show is the home for innovation for the travel and tourism sector and we can’t wait to reunite the industry this June.”