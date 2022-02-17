Tracking changes at new model Hilton Birmingham Metropole

Nicola Underhill is general manager at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole – a venue built in step with the NEC, where it sits. The biggest UK hotel outside London.

Nicola came to the job from six plus years in a similar role at the Hilton St George’s Park – home to all 24 England football teams and a centre for coach education.

In this episode, host James Dickson asks Nicola Underhill about the Hilton Birmingham Metropole’s multi-million-pound refurbishment; due to complete in April it includes all the hotel’s event spaces along with a new bar, a new restaurant and a new executive lounge.

Nicola talks digital technology too, staying competitive – with a spotlight on the Hilton Metropole’s event relations managers – as well as looking back on her career to date.