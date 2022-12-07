TRACE by isla launches dynamic new supplier feature

TRACE by isla – the definitive carbon measurement platform for sustainable events – has launched a new, easy-to-use feature that will enable suppliers to directly input data relevant to their vertical into the tool.

‘Manage Suppliers’ will enable TRACE users to prompt key stakeholders in the event supply chain to input data across key measurement areas, including Energy and Built Items.

The unique-to-industry feature helps TRACE users build up an accurate picture of their Scope 3 emissions – derived from the aforementioned chain and making up more than 70%* of total company emissions on average – and also supports supplier engagement. This is increasingly important as the events industry continues to drive change through collaboration.

isla CEO and Co-Founder Anna Abdelnoor said: “Event profs are working hard along their journey to Net Zero and they want to bring suppliers along with them – something we’ve seen an increasing number of suppliers are very keen to engage with. This new feature will streamline data-gathering enabling TRACE users to create that much needed baseline year for measurement. Our new supplier feature is part of our continuous improvement programme for the TRACE platform.”.

TRACE by isla Customer Success Manager Kate Kieran said: “We have listened, and continue to listen, to TRACE users as the platform continues to evolve, and are delighted to offer a feature based on user feedback which helps to offer suppliers insight into event data-collection best practice and empowers them to play an active role in TRACE users’ data quality progression.”

A TRACE supplier event, bringing cross-sector suppliers together to attain information and education on TRACE and their role in carbon measurement is set to take place in early 2023.

FAQs

Do suppliers need to have a TRACE licence to input data?

No. It’s open to all your suppliers. A downloadable spreadsheet template is also available for suppliers to download data for their particular vertical if they prefer to record/send you information this way.

Will I be able to have the final say on any submitted supplier data?

Once suppliers have marked their data as ‘ready to review’ you can check and approve before it is pulled through to the dashboard.

How do I tell suppliers about the feature?

You can invite suppliers to input data from within the platform (this will send a pre-set invitation email to your chosen contact), which includes a due date, and follow this up with a friendly reminder, which you can again issue through the platform if needed.To find out more about TRACE visit traceyour.events or email trace@weareisla.co.uk