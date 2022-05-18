Towcester Racecourse appoints new GM to oversee a new era at “Northamptonshire’s best kept secret”

Towcester Racecourse has appointed a new General Manager as part of ambitious plans to transform the historic multi-purpose venue into a go-to destination for people living locally.

Mick Conneely will manage all aspects of the luxury Northamptonshire entertainment hub in its new era as it reinstalls major events and community projects to the 310-acre site while broadening its hospitality and corporate provisions.

He will also oversee the development of key partnerships with businesses, charities and community groups as part of Towcester Racecourse’s commitment to providing an inclusive venue for everyone.

Mick joins with a varied background in the sport and hospitality sectors. He was a football coach at Sky Blues in the Community for a decade and more recently has co-run two popular restaurants and cafes in Coventry.

Before that, Mick was a Director at Coventry Stadium and boasts a strong track record in the delivery of greyhound racing.

He described Towcester as “Northamptonshire’s best kept secret” and wants to bring the good times back by reconnecting it with local people.

“The potential at Towcester Racecourse is phenomenal and I’m really pleased to be onboard and part of this exciting new era,” said Mick. “Our foremost ambition is to make Towcester the go-to venue for events, conferences and live entertainment plus private parties and weddings.

“We’ve got everything here any business with major ambitions could wish for – a talented team, picturesque surroundings in a good location and facilities which can transform Towcester into a true seven-day-week multi-purpose hub for all occasions.

“It’s our county’s best-kept secret, and it’s time we showcase this to the wider public.”

After being placed into administration in 2018, Towcester Racecourse reopened a year later after businessman Kevin Boothby signed a 10-year lease to return greyhound racing to the venue.

Major events this summer include the prestigious English Greyhound Derby, Towcester Food Festival and the Classic Car and Bike Gathering.

Facilities include a grandstand restaurant, several bars and private hospitality spaces, luxury VIP boxes and a fishing lake. Plans are also in place to develop a state-of-the-art greyhound veterinary centre as part of the venue’s commitment to providing world-leading standards of care.

A partnership with the Frank Bruno Foundation has also been formed to deliver free non-contact boxing programmes which support individuals experiencing mental health problems to aspire towards a brighter future.

Mick added: “Kevin has invested a personal fortune in bringing this venue to life, and we are committed to doing this for many years to come.

“We want people to experience the wow factor when they come to Towcester Racecourse.

“It’s been a sleeping giant for many years, and now we want our customers to have a great night at the greyhound racing or take advantage of the hospitality facilities we can offer.

“It’s promising to be a busy summer and we’re excited to welcome guests through our doors.”

Towcester Racecourse is a multi-purpose events, community and greyhound racing hub set in 310-acres of land in the Northamptonshire countryside.

It’s the home venue of the prestigious English Greyhound Derby and hosts race meetings several times each week, including Saturday evenings and Sunday afternoons. Tickets for the highly anticipated Greyhound Derby Finals Night are available to book now by clicking here.