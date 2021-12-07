Totem receives investment from Informa PLC

Totem, the London-based event tech company, has secured investment from Informa, the international business-to-business markets, knowledge services and business intelligence Group.

Informa has taken a stake in Totem, which has an integrated portfolio of digital event solutions aimed at reimagining the events landscape during its current period of rapid evolution.

Alex Hughes, Co-founder, and Christopher Bo Shields, Co-founder, Totem Hybrid Events, said:

“We are delighted to further our relationship with Informa and welcome them as investors in Totem. Informa’s vision for the future of events aligns closely with our own. We are looking forward to continuing our work with Informa as together we find innovative ways to deliver events with pioneering digital solutions.”

Andrew Mullins, CEO, Informa Connect, said: “Totem has been an important partner over the last 18 months and we’re pleased to be deepening this relationship. We want to keep enhancing our in-person events, adding smart features, technologies and apps that give our customers an even better experience. With Totem, we have a partner that is equally committed to outstanding experiences and bringing new innovation to events.”

The news builds on Totem’s existing relationship with Informa Connect, which has seen the launch of ConnectMe, a pure self-serve platform that allows the business to deliver smart events, using Totem’s technology to deploy digital features and apps that amplify and enhance the experience of connecting and learning at its in-person events.

Totem’s brands are: Totem, the hybrid-virtual events platform; Totem Create, the creative technology design agency; Totem OnAir, the virtual events broadcasting service; Totem Action, the video production platform; and Totem Sci+Med, the scientific, medical and pharmaceutical events platform.

Totem launched its events platform in 2020 with the aim of reimagining the events landscape in the wake of COVID-19.