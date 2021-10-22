Top tech for Exhibitions – hubs101

The only event app on the market built by an event management company with more than ten years of experience, with hubs101, you can create the ideal event for attendees, exhibitors, and organizers, thanks to its comprehensive functionality with all components needed for a successful conference.

hubs101 guarantees the success of an event when companies and business partners promote their brands on it. That is because hubs101 offers all event attendees matchmaking services that may direct them to the exhibitors corresponding with their interests. The AI-powered service will first screen through available data and then recommend sessions to attend, speakers to meet, and exhibitors to visit, with matching affinity displayed in order.

It saves event-goers time and trouble by narrowing down the choices of sessions, speakers, and exhibitors and focusing on the ones that match event-goers interests. As a result, it propels networking with relevant connections and reaching business agreements at events.

hubs101’s AI-powered matchmaking is not the only thing that makes an exhibitor successful. All event-goers get real-time data and analytics to track their progress and adjust as needed throughout events. Total visits, clicks, and downloads are accessible on the exhibitor dashboard, among other data, which exhibitors can also break down by demographics, such as job level, industry, company size, and geolocation.

Advertisement

With the analytics, exhibitors can see whether their content engages the target audience at the expected level. If something goes wrong during the event, exhibitors can address it early on and avoid missing KPIs in the end.

Besides the two unique features, exhibitors also enjoy an all-in-one online event platform that streamlines essential functions. On hubs101, exhibitor’s contacts, content, and sessions are integrated into booths to make it easier for visitors to interact with exhibitors, click on links, download content, and add sessions to their in-app and external calendars.

hubs101 ensures an obstacle-free communications tunnel between exhibitors and visitors so that both can interact with one another as at an on-premise event. Now that Corona has led the event industry onto the path of digitization, hubs101 aims to provide an online event experience that is not only comparable to on-premise events but also excels in parts that on-premise events cannot achieve.

Contact:

Ariel Wu, Product Marketing Manager, ariel.wu@hubs101.com

SPONSORED CONTENT